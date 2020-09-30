BENTON, La. -- Shreveport lawyer and Caddo Parish district attorney candidate Patricia Gilley was briefly jailed for contempt of court Wednesday following allegations of misconduct she made against a Bossier Parish judge and the Bossier D.A.
Gilley, 72, was ordered to pay a $100 fine or be jailed for 24 hours. She initially said she would serve the time and was taken into custody in the courtroom at 2:40 p.m., court records show. She was booked into the Bossier Parish jail but released later in the afternoon, sheriff’s deputies said.
Gilley is challenging incumbent Caddo District Attorney James Stewart in the November election. Efforts to reach her for comment on Wednesday evening were unsuccessful.
Gilley’s contempt citation came as part of her efforts to have the sentence of a client in a homicide case be reconsidered. In a motion filed in July, Gilley accused a Bossier District Court judge of reneging on a promised sentence and also accused prosecutors of witness intimidation. All denied the allegations.
Gilley’s client, Keuntrel Knight, earlier this year was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in the death of a 5-year-old-child who was accidentally shot as Knight fired at another man following an altercation at a woman’s residence.
Gilley said Judge Parker Self had promised that her now-23-year-old client – who faced a mandatory life sentence had he been convicted as charged of second-degree murder -- would receive no more than 20 years. In the motion, she also accused District Attorney Schuyler Marvin and an assistant of threatening a witness to change her testimony.
Marvin asked that Gilley be sanctioned for the allegations. Self recused himself from the matter and Judge Mike Craig conducted Wednesday’s hearing and held Gilley in contempt of court.
In seeking a reduced sentence for her client, Gilley argued that the sentence was excessive given her client’s age, character, lack of criminal record and the actions of the man who got into a confrontation with Knight prior to the shooting at a Bossier City mobile home park.