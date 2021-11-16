SHREVEPORT, La. -- A third Caddo Parish teenager involved in recent firearms slayings will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said Tuesday in a news release.
A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court last week determined that prosecution of Christopher Davenport, 17, could be transferred to Caddo District Court. Davenport faces charges in connection with the second-degree murder of Kelvonte Daigre, 13, who died as the result of a shooting Sept. 4 on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Youree Drive.
He also faces eight counts of attempted first-degree murder of eight other individuals that night, including three other youths ages 5, 15 and 16. At least seven of the eight attempted first-degree murder victims were innocent bystanders merely waiting for the red light to change or otherwise traveling through the intersection.
Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorney Jerry Deason Jr. presented evidence in the continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court.
Davenport can be tried as an adult under provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a district attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older transferred to District Court.
The two other teens whose cases were transferred to Caddo District Court are Ikerryunta Stewart, 17, also charged in connection with the Bert Kouns shootings, and Nikolas Brown Jr., 17, accused of the Sept. 7 slaying of LaDerrick Grant, 19.
If indicted for second-degree murder, upon conviction the teens face possible life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.