SHREVEPORT, La. -- The five homicides that resulted in no indictments last week following a review by a Caddo Parish grand jury were considered justifiable, according to District Attorney James Stewart.
Stewart made the statement in a news release Monday in what he called a clarification of the "misconceptions and misunderstandings" of information released on Friday.
No arrests had been made in the five cases despite the release of names provided in the release.
The cases were prepared by the Shreveport Police Department for the district attorney's office because there were deaths involved. Stewart said it is his policy that all Caddo Parish homicide cases are then reviewed by a grand jury.
In the first case, on Feb. 8, 2021, a man shot into the victim’s home, left and then returned wearing a ski mask. He kicked in the door and shot one female victim. Her relative then shot the man in self-defense of her and other family members present in the home.
In the next case, on March 20, 2021 at approximately 2:20 a.m., a man arrived at the victim’s home and began threatening the homeowner to fight. The man then pulled out a gun, causing the homeowner to get his firearm and shoot the suspect to protect himself and several family members.
In the third case, on July 28, an elderly couple awakened to the suspect entering their property by jumping over an eight-foot iron fence and crouching by a window. The male resident armed himself and asked the intruder to leave. The intruder then came at the elderly gentleman in an aggressive manner and the man then shot the intruder in self-defense.
The fourth homicide occurred Nov. 28, and involved a familial custody exchange. The victim took his child to their mother then he and the mother’s boyfriend argued. They both pulled out guns and shot each other. The victim died from his injuries and the other shooter survived. Witnesses said the men shot simultaneously.
The fifth shooting occurred Jan. 7 when the victim argued then hit the shooter, who then shot once. The man who died had previously brandished a firearm before the shooting took place.
"A 'no true bill' means the grand jury did not find probable cause to continue a case. The Caddo Parish grand jury correctly resolved these matters. The homicides in these cases were found to be justifiable," Stewart said in his statement.
"It appears that the role of the grand jury is not understood and is being undervalued. The citizens who make up the grand jury have the ability to evaluate cases, review evidence and listen to witnesses. This is a tremendous task that they do not take lightly. They are fully aware and understand the legal ramifications of their decisions. Their service is critical to the criminal justice system. Their job is to seek truth and justice. Justice at times of self-defense results in no true bills," Stewart said.