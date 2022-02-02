SHREVEPORT, La. -- The continuing COVID-19 pandemic has led to a slowing of legal processes in Caddo Parish, as well as across the state of Louisiana and the nation as a whole, District Attorney James Stewart said Wednesday in a news release.
"The devastating effect COVID has had on the criminal justice system should be honestly and frankly addressed to the public by criminal justice leaders," the release states.
Stewart's comments come a day after Sheriff Steve Prator said slow movement in the criminal justice system was a contributing factor in two deputies being assaulted Sunday by an inmate who's been awaiting trial since 2019.
Stewart pointed out in his release all in-person Caddo Parish court proceedings were suspended due to COVID-19 emergency stay orders from either the Louisiana Supreme Court or the local judges beginning on March 16, 2020 through May 18, 2020, with jury trials being suspended until June 30, 2020.
The Caddo Parish Courthouse was closed for six days due to unprecedented inclement weather in January and February 2021, causing further delays. And the Caddo judges have currently suspended jury trials from Jan. 10 to March 1.
Additionally, succeeding waves of COVID-19 cases caused by variations of the virus, including the delta and omicron variants, also have led to strictures, postponements and orders that have affected proceedings, especially jury trials.
Specifically in Caddo Parish, in the past two years since the start of the pandemic, 42 jury sessions were lost due to emergency orders from the judges, which shut down the courts. The loss of jury sessions by court order resulted in 210 unused days of court.
Additional other COVID-caused delays have been caused by defendants, witnesses, jurors, lawyers and judges contracting COVID, as well as limitations on transportation of inmates to court due to COVID issues. Caddo is not alone because these COVID-19 related delays have similarly affected other large parishes such as East Baton Rouge, Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, and most if not all of the 42 Louisiana judicial districts.
"Criminal activity in our area has not taken a COVID break and obviously adds to the load of cases to be heard in court. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office led Louisiana in criminal jury trials by far during the COVID-19 pandemic despite the unprecedented and unforeseen delays in the court system. All court personnel, including judges, clerks, ADAs and defense attorneys have worked diligently to prevent a collapse of the criminal justice system," Stewart said in the release. "We continue our steadfast push forward with trials against those charged with criminal wrongdoing as expeditiously as is possible for justice and the victims of crime."