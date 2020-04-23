SHREVEPORT, La. — As state and local governments across the country start thinking about how to take safe steps toward getting back to business as usual, they have a lot to consider.
While many workplaces have slowed or stopped operations to adhere to Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office has been operating with a limited, rotating staff.
“We're still at it, and we'll be ready whenever they open the doors,” said District Attorney James Stewart.
Courts in Louisiana have been essentially shut down for more than a month. The Louisiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday extending a ban on jury trials until June 30.
Some gears within the justice system have continued to turn. Judges have been conducting video hearings, meaning attorneys have been working to prepare for those hearings. Stewart said his office has been on top of other important responsibilities like filing criminal charges, rescheduling cases affected by the COVID-19 shutdown and bond hearings.
Stewart expect court operations to begin to pick back up in early May.
"Some decisions have to be made as to whether people that have masks, whether they’re going to check everybody's temperature at the door. So there's a lot of decisions that have to be made in the courthouse itself,” Stewart said. “But in our office, we're making plans on how we're going to operate to keep our employees safe.”
When courthouses reopen, Stewart said his office will have a “tremendous backlog” in cases.
“We're prepared for it,” Stewart said. “We'll work the long hours. We're trying to ask the court to add some additional dockets. So during the summer, we are getting prepared, but at the same time we're reviewing cases, seeing which ones we can dismiss and seeing which ones we can plead. And so when we go forward, we’ll be more streamlined.”
Stewart also expects the changes since March to impact the outcome of some smaller cases.
“People are going to disappear, people are moving, people are going — people are scared, people are anxious. It'll have some minor effects,” Stewart said. “But I think on the major cases we have, no, I don't think it will affect us.”