SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish District Attorney's office notes that a number of the parish's elementary students are enrolled in school but have not participated in person or in virtual school.
Members of the public who know the whereabouts of the school-aged child or children of the people listed below are asked to call the Volunteers for Youth Justice (VYJ) at (318) 425-4413. Parents or guardians named below should immediately call the school where their child is enrolled or VYJ.
The parents or guardians are:
- Nicole Anderson, mother, 470 Choctaw Trail, Shreveport.
- Natlie Richie, mother of two students, 8470 Ridge Road, Keithville.
- Yondel Walter, mother, 1979 Downing Street, Shreveport.
- Krystal York, grandmother, 11381 Chickadee Road, Keithville.
- Kori Collie, mother, 2140 North Hearne Ave., apartment 802, Shreveport.
- Alesha Smith, mother, 9045 Kingston Road, apartment 903, Shreveport.
- Tammy McNeil, mother; grandmother Jo Ann McNeil, 2918 West Laurel St., Shreveport.
- Grandmother/guardian, Janice Green; 503 Melrose St., Shreveport.
- Tracy Lewis, also known as Tracy Brister, mother, 619 West 71st St., Shreveport.