SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. and the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office were honored Tuesday by the Community Foundation of Acadiana at its third annual Leaders in Law Enforcement Awards.
Stewart accepted a plaque and $35,000 as one of three honorees, the others being the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office and Louisiana State Police Troop D, which covers Calcasieu, Cameron, Allen, Jefferson Davis and Beauregard parishes in southwest Louisiana.
“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the employees of our office in being selected above all the other 40 plus DA’s offices in the state," said Stewart, a retired judge. “We are continuously working to serve the citizens of Caddo Parish and this award symbolizes that hard work.”
The luncheon gala at City Club in River Ranch in Lafayette was attended by scores of past awardees, deputies, troopers and civic leaders from Acadiana. About a dozen Caddo DA staffers attended with Stewart.
The Caddo Parish DA's office was recognized for a number of initiatives begun or expanded by Stewart, including Exit Strategy, a diversion program focused on curtailing sex trafficking, which stems from the I-49 corridor that allows easy transportation of human trafficking victims to Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta. Stewart and his staff see the trafficking as a threat to children and vulnerable adults with victims facing numerous physical, psychological and criminal challenges.
According to a release from the Community Foundation of Acadiana, the awards are to bolster morale, increase respect for public service, acknowledge improvements in operations and encourage extraordinary performance among Louisiana’s sheriff’s offices, district attorney’s offices and Louisiana State Police troops.
"These awards are designed to honor those departments making the most impact in their communities with the resources they have been allocated," the CFA release said.
Each agency received a $35,000 award to be used at its discretion to improve operations, encourage continued extraordinary performance and implement meaningful programs.
According to the CFA release, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was recognized for the implementation and effectiveness of its Cyber Crime Unit, which was formed to address the rising number of child pornography and cyber enticement cases in the community.
Louisiana State Police Troop D was recognized for "continuing to meet adversity with resiliency and its willingness to go beyond the call of duty."