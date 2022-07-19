SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a Shreveport man who threatened to blow up a Shreveport courthouse and kill African Americans on Monday, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office first received the report about the threat on Monday afternoon. After further investigation, detectives determined that Patrick Duffy, 41, messaged a person known to him about his plan to "blow up" a Shreveport courthouse and to kill African Americans in Shreveport.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Duffy for one count of communicating false information of planned arson and one count of a hate crime. The warrant was signed by the Judge Chris Victory with a bond of $50,000 for each charge.
Duffy was taken into custody at his residence on Monday night. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
Editor's Note: The state's new mug shot bill prevents the sheriff's office from releasing a copy of Patrick Duffy's booking photo since the crimes for which he's accused do not fall under the law's exemptions.