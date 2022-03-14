SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man turned himself in after detectives found out he inappropriately touched a minor, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said.
Detective Ray Saunders of the sheriff’s office Youth Services Division received a report in February about a sexual assault committed against a juvenile.
Prator said an investigation into the case revealed Felton Beaner Sr., 64, repeatedly touched the victim inappropriately over an extended period of time.
Beaner was booked into Caddo Correctional Center Friday and charged with misdemeanor sexual battery.