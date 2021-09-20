SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a 14-year-old male Sunday night for making a threat on social media.
Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release deputies received a report about a gang-related post threatening gun violence at Southwood High School.
Prator said the student owner of the social medial account was arrested, charged with terrorizing and booked in the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.
This comes after several fights at the school last week resulted in 22 arrests.
“There is no room for gang fights and violence in our schools,” Prator said. “Students that want an education should be provided an environment conducive for education.”
Due to ongoing security concerns, additional deputies will continue to patrol the school campus, the sheriff said in a release.