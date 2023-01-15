SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish deputies arrested a Springhill man for the burglary of a business, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo sheriff's patrol deputies responded to suspicious activity at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk said a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m. the night before. The clerk heard a loud noise and could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
Deputies also determined the man was in the attic. A K-9 could not be deployed because the ceiling had little structure. Sgt. Rodney Spikes and K-9 Cpl. Marc Herring climbed into the attic and confronted the man, who then fell through the ceiling onto a stack of tables and chairs.
After a brief struggle, deputies took Sean Stock, 35, into custody.
Deputies learned Stock made his way into a manager’s locked office and stole money. His pockets were stuffed with stolen items and a money bag with nearly $1,000 was duct taped to his stomach.
Caddo Fire District No. 6 transported Stock to Ochsner LSU Health for evaluation.
After release from the hospital, Stock, of the 2000 block of S. Arkansas Street in Springhill, was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for simple burglary and resisting an officer.