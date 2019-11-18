SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday at WESLA Federal Credit Union on Williamson Way in south Shreveport, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
According to the sheriff, the robbery happened around 10:48 a.m. A man, dressed in black, wearing a mask and neon yellow gloves, entered the credit union with a handgun and demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran from the business eastbound on Williamson Way; tripping several times in the parking lot and dropping cash and his mask.
Detectives said they believe he was dropped off near the credit union by someone driving a light-colored four-door Dodge SUV.
The robber is described as 5-feet-8 to 6 feet tall..
Earlier Monday, employees of Gibsland Bank on Line Avenue reported that a man matching the same description also tried to enter the bank, but they locked the doors.
The FBI is assisting in the investigation.
-----
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Det. Vincent Jackson at 675-2170 or Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.