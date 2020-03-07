SHREVEPORT, La- A man is in the hospital after being shot at his home in Caddo Parish.
It happened shortly after 6:30 a.m., Saturday morning in the 4200 block of Calderwood Drive.
According to a news release, Byron Wilcott, 42, called the Caddo Sheriff's Office to report that he'd been shot at his home.
Deputies say Wilcott told them he was inside at the front door heading out to his car when heard several gunshots.
Wilcott received non-life threatening wounds in the abdomen, wrist, and thigh. He's being treated at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
The case remains under investigation.