SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators in Caddo Parish are probing into a sex crimes case that could have more victims.
Jorge Gomez-Vasquez, 29, is accused of molesting a juvenile in 2019 then grooming the victim to have sex with him.
Recently, a hospital contacted investigators
and the victim is finally getting support. But investigators fear there could be more victims out there or even more to the story.
"Generally, with cases like this, there are multiple victims we want to make sure we have the entire story, so asking people who may know to come forward," said Ray Saunders.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 318-422-7097. Gomez-Vasquez is currently behind bars at Caddo Correctional Center.