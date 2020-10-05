KEITHVILLE, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatality motorcycle-car crash Monday in the 6700 block of Keithville Springridge Road.
Deputy Chris Stafford said in a news release the 78-year-old driver of a car pulled out from a side road into the path of an eastbound motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle laid his bike down but was hit. The motorcycle traveled another 75 yards and came to rest in a ditch.
The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died.
The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield.
The case will be further reviewed by the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.