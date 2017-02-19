The Caddo Sheriff's Marine Unit has recovered the body of a 41-year-old man from Jeems Bayou in northern Caddo Parish, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
A pair of fishermen called the Sheriff's Office around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, after seeing an empty boat tied to a tree that had been occupied by a fishermen hours earlier. Deputies assigned to the Caddo Sheriff's Maine Unit responded and began a search for the missing boater. According to Marine Sgt. Chad Davis, deputies recovered a man's body at the bottom of the bayou next to the boat.
The man has been identified as George Houston, 41 of Shreveport. Caddo Sheriff's detectives along with Caddo Corner's investigators were also called to the scene. The incident is under investigation.