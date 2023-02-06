SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies are searching for an elderly Oil City man who has been reported missing by his family.
Alfred Blankenship, 80, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at his home in the 200 block of N. Ardis Avenue. His family reported him missing at 3:41 p.m. Sunday.
Blankenship is known to walk the town of Oil City at all hours of the night, but family is worried because he has shown signs of dementia and did not return home as usual. The areas he frequents have been checked, as well as hospitals and local shelters.
Considering the circumstances, deputies will continue to search Oil City in hopes of finding Blankenship safe.
Blankenship was last known to be wearing blue sweatpants, a blue and beige camouflaged short sleeved shirt and gray tennis shoes without laces. A photograph released by the sheriff's office is Blankenship's Louisiana identification card but is accurate to how he looks today.
Anyone with information about Blankenship and his whereabouts ise asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)675-2170.