GREENWOOD, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies used a spike strip to stop a stolen Friday.
Authorities said the yellow Corvette was stolen in Greenwood around 11 a.m.
Police attempted to stop the car in a nearby truck stop parking lot.
When the Greenwood police chief pulled into the parked lot, the car's driver attempted to hit the chief's police unit, but he was able to move out of the way. The driver of the Corvette hit a second police unit as he left the scene.
Sheriff's office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick said the chase initially went outside the parish before moving back into Caddo Parish on Interstate 20. That's when deputies were able to stop the driver on US 79 about four miles east of Bethany.
The driver of the stolen car has not been identified.
Chadwick said a K-9 was called in to removed the driver from the Corvette.