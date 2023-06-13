MOORINGSPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff’s deputies have taken a man into custody following what started as a reckless driving call but evolved into a standoff.
Deputies got a report around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday about a driver who twice rammed into the rear of an 18-wheeler on Interstate 49. Deputies caught up to him and pulled him over.
The man got out of his vehicle and started yelling at deputies. Then he sped off and deputies gave chase, Sgt. Casey Jones said.
Deputies tried to deploy stop sticks but he avoided them. The driver finally stopped on Highway 1 and pulled into the Drift Inn Landing on Caddo Lake.
The driver barricaded himself in the vehicle and refused to get out. The sheriff's Special Response Team responded.
Around 5 p.m., there were 29 CPSO units on the scene.
Finally, a sheriff's K-9 was deployed into the man's vehicle and he was taken into custody. The man was then taken to the hospital for treatment of a dog bite, Jones said.
It's uncertain what prompted the man's actions, Jones added.