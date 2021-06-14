SHREVEPORT, La. - Four people have been cited for the illegal sale of alcohol to underage persons during an operation conducted by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Youth Services Division, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
The following is a list of employees who were issued a summons for violating the law by selling alcohol to a person under the legal age of 21. Also listed are the locations where the violations took place. The operation was conducted last week.
- Alicia Owens, 24, Daiquiri Express, 5750 North Market St., Shreveport
- Kaitlyn Conley, 23, S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Rd., Keithville
- Noah Chico, 20, Speedy’s Drive Throux, 11731 Mansfield Road, Keithville
- Samad Khan, 34, General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd. Keithville.
Twenty-seven other businesses were check and no violations found.