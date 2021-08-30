SHREVEPORT, La. - Ten Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies headed to southeast Louisiana Monday to help communities affected by Hurricane Ida.
The deputies are part of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Emergency Task Force. Although they don’t know where they will be assigned just yet, it is likely they will be assisting with water rescues, patrol functions and other emergency services.
The deputies are equipped with enough gear to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours; however, it’s not known just how long they will need to stay. They are traveling with four boats, a generator, two travel trailers, and other supplies.
In addition to helping out their law enforcement counterparts in South Louisiana, Caddo deputies will be delivering an equipment trailer to the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force from Missouri.
The USAR Task Force was enroute to South Louisiana when their trailer broke down in Caddo Parish, and they couldn’t find parts to have it fixed.