SHREVEPORT, La. - Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are once again warning residents of a recent phone scam circulating in the Shreveport area.
Detectives say if you receive a call from (318) 245-2467 from a caller stating they are Chief Deputy Mark Long or any other deputy asking for money in any form, it is a scam.
They say no one from the sheriff’s office will ever ask anyone for payment over the phone, and they will never ask for any payment in the form of a gift card.
According to deputies, several people have said they were recently contacted by scammers.