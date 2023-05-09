CPSO K-9 crash

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Monday night, a Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputy and his K-9 officer were involved in a vehicle crash at the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Dean Road.

The sheriff’s deputy was travelling eastbound on Bert Kouns when the westbound vehicle pulled in front of him at the intersection. Both drivers sustained moderate injuries.

The deputy sustained a broken foot in the crash. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health. The other driver is believed to have been taken to Willis-Knighton South.

The K-9 officer was not injured.

