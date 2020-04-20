Caddo, DeSoto and Bossier school leaders have set graduation dates for their seniors for this summer.
In Caddo, the School Board has secured the dates of July 27 to Aug. 1 at the Shreveport Convention Center as long as school systems are allowed to hold ceremonies.
The DeSoto Parish School Board has set graduating dates for July. Specific dates for each school are:
- July 20 - Logansport High School
- July 21 - Stanley High School
- July 23 - North DeSoto High School
- July 24 - Mansfield High School
In Bossier, graduation ceremonies are tentatively set for July 25 at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier, pending any state restrictions at that time regarding the size of group gatherings.
Every effort is being made to preserve the type of “in person” graduation ceremony seniors and their families are accustomed to enjoying. The event will also be live-streamed for those that cannot be in attendance, Bossier educators said.
Sabine Parish school leaders said in a news release their graduation ceremonies will be scheduled after the governor lifts the stay-at-home order limiting large gatherings.
"We know this is an important and special time for the class of 2020 and we are actively planning for the send-off they deserve. We sincerely want to congratulate our seniors," the release states.