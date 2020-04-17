Caddo and DeSoto school leaders have set graduation dates for their seniors for this summer.
In Caddo, the School Board has secured the dates of July 27 to Aug. 1 at the Shreveport Convention Center as long as school systems are allowed to hold ceremonies.
"Caddo does not know at this time what social distancing guidelines will be required by late July; however, the safety of students, staff and families is of the utmost importance," according to a district statement.
The DeSoto Parish School Board has set graduating dates for July. Specific dates for each school are:
- July 20 - Logansport High School
- July 21 - Stanley High School
- July 23 - North DeSoto High School
- July 24 - Mansfield High School
Sabine Parish school leaders said in a news release this week their graduation ceremonies will be scheduled after the governor lifts the stay-at-home order limiting large gatherings.
"We know this is an important and special time for the class of 2020 and we are actively planning for the send-off they deserve. We sincerely want to congratulate our seniors," the release states.