SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police have arrested a 16-year-old female juvenile in connection with the beating and robbery of a Postal Worker earlier this month.
On July 11, 2020 just before 3:00 p.m., SPD officers responded to the 2000-block of Horton Avenue after reports of an assault on a Postal Carrier.
The victim was allegedly approached by a young female who asked for the mail for her residence. When the Postal Carrier said that it had already been dropped off, the juvenile snuck up behind her before attacking her and attempting to steal the victim's cellphone.
Investigators with the Tactical Robbery Unit and the United Stated Postal Service conducted surveillance on the suspect’s residence and were able to take the juvenile female into custody as she exited her home.
She was charged with one count of Attempted Simple Robbery. On July 27, Caddo District Attorney Stewart Sr. upgraded charges against the teen.
"Many of you have expressed concern regarding the July 11 attack on a mail carrier in the Captain Shreve neighborhood," DA Stewart said. "I was disturbed to hear about this senseless, unprovoked beating of the female mail carrier, which was perpetrated by a 16-year-old female juvenile.
The charges have been upgraded to the felony offenses of second-degree battery and second-degree robbery. These crimes are not transferable to adult district court by Louisiana law.
DA Stewart says this case will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible by his office, and detention will be sought to protect the community.
The juvenile's name is being withheld due to her age but we're told that she has a lengthy history of assaults on schoolteachers, resisting an officer, burglaries and thefts.