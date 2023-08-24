KEITHVILLE, La. - Fire-friendly conditions are pushing firefighters from Caddo Fire District 4 to practice mayday and CPR training. The training was led by Joshua Gamble, a firefighter and paramedic with CFD4.
"Today we're practicing and training firefighter down CPR and getting firefighters out of structures. We get them stripped of their gear and start CPR. Cardiac arrest is actually one of the leading causes of death in firefighters," Gamble says.
A mayday is called whenever a firefighter is unable to exit a hazardous area within 30 seconds on their own. At that moment, it becomes about extraction and resuscitation.
"A big portion of it is is just repetition. We're continuous. We're going over and over, getting the reps in so that it becomes mind and muscle memory. At the end of the day, we're doing these things in smoke-filled, blacked out conditions, and we've got to be able to do it with no light, no vision and ultimately needing to rely on muscle memory," Gamble says about the training.
Caddo Fire District 4 holds regular training sessions and often invites the public to take part in their demonstrations.