A Mooringsport woman died Tuesday following a one-vehicle crash on LA Hwy. 169, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
The Caddo Sheriff's Office says Oleta Tarver, 73, was traveling on 169 east of Mooringsport when her 2014 Nissan Cube left the road and hit a tree. She was transported to University Health by Life Air where she was pronounced dead.
Tarver was a member of Caddo Fire District #7 since 1987. She was one of the first EMS instructors for the fire district when it was formed.
Agencies responding to the crash were the Caddo Sheriff's Office, Fire District #7, North Caddo EMS, and Life Air Rescue. The crash was investigated by the Caddo Sheriff's Traffic Safety Unit.