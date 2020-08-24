SHREVEPORT, La. -- Law enforcement officers were justified in three separate officer-involved shootings that occurred in Shreveport and areas adjoining the city earlier this year, the Caddo Parish grand jury has concluded.
Grand jurors heard evidence last week before concluding no criminal charges should be filed against any of the officers, Caddo District Attorney James Stewart said.
One of the cases involved a Caddo sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man after he arrived to investigate a man making threats; one involved a sheriff’s deputy and three state troopers who used deadly force against a murder suspect who had fired at officers; and the third involved a Shreveport police officer who shot and wounded a murder fugitive after a confrontation inside an apartment.
No officers were wounded in any of the incidents:
RELATED REPORT: Homicide suspect accused of shooting at deputy is dead
- Derek Swanson, 28, was wanted in connection with the slaying of a woman four days earlier when he was shot and killed during a confrontation with authorities in April.
Authorities said Swanson, who had shot at a sheriff’s deputy the day before, was killed shortly after he broke into a house on South Lakeshore Drive. The homeowner called 911 from upstairs and a sheriff's deputy and three state troopers, who were already in the area because of the incident the day before, surrounded the house. Authorities said Swanson was shot after he ran from the house and then turned and fired at the law officers.
RELATED REPORT: Man dead in deputy-involved shooting in south Caddo Parish identified
- The grand jury cleared another sheriff’s deputy in connection with the fatal shooting in March of a man who pointed a gun at the deputy when he arrived to investigate threats being made at a mobile home on Williams Road in Keithville.
Cody Hodges, 34, was holding a makeshift gun assembled from parts of several guns and refused orders to put it down, authorities said.
The deputy had been sent to the mobile home after Hodges's ex-girlfriend called 911 to say she received a text from Hodges threatening to kill either himself or responding law officers, Sheriff Steve Prator said.
RELATED REPORT: SPD identifies officer involved in homicide suspect's shooting
- The third case involved the shooting and wounding of a Shreveport man wanted on suspicion he had killed his girlfriend.
Authorities said police had gone to an apartment complex on Bernstein Avenue this past February looking for Gregory Jones, 37. Police said Jones was found hiding in a closet of a vacant apartment and was shot when he pointed a gun at officers.
Jones survived and is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of his girlfriend. He has pleaded not guilty.