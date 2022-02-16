SHREVEPORT, La. -- A father should not face criminal negligence charges in the accidental shooting of his teenage son who was killed as his younger brother handled a revolver the father had just bought, the Caddo Parish grand jury said Wednesday.
Jeffery Ebarb, his 16-year-old son Tony, and Tony’s 15-year-old brother were in a drive-thru lane at a Shreveport fast-food restaurant last month when Tony, a student at North DeSoto High School, was killed.
Police said the shooting was unintentional, but they filed negligent homicide charges against both the 46-year-old father and the younger brother.
The grand jury heard testimony and concluded Ebarb’s actions did not rise to the level of gross negligence that applies in negligent homicide cases.
Ebarb, of Frierson, has been in jail since the January shooting. His attorney, public defender Michael Enright, said the case is a tragedy, not a crime, and both his client and the surviving son are suffering far more than any punishment the justice system could mete out.
The younger brother is described as emotionally traumatized by what happened. The father’s negligence, Enright said, was in allowing a 15-year-old to be in a situation where he could be holding a handgun – something not uncommon in this area.
“My client is horribly distraught,” Enright said. “It was an incredibly traumatic experience. He was in the vehicle and his child died. The next thing you know, he’s being interrogated about the death (and then arrested). He didn’t even have a chance to go to the funeral.”
Authorities said the father had just bought the handgun from a man he knew. The Ebarbs were in the drive-thru lane at a hamburger restaurant on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the younger brother, sitting in the front seat, picked up the handgun. It discharged, hitting the brother sitting in the back seat of the SUV. There were conflicting statements about whether the revolver was in or on top of the console and whether the father told the teen to put it down, authorities said.
The younger brother, who was released from custody at Caddo juvenile jail, is awaiting trial. District Attorney James Stewart said that in light of the grand jury’s decision in the father’s case, those charges will likely be dismissed, although he wants to review the grand jury testimony first.
Jeffery Ebarb, who is paralyzed from the chest down as a result of complications from West Nile Virus, has been in jail since the shooting. He has been held under $150,000 bond on the negligent homicide case and also held under charges he failed to pay fines in hunting-violation cases, court records show. Prosecutors filed dismissal of the negligent homicide charge Wednesday afternoon.