SHREVEPORT, La. -- Indictments for murder and sex crimes were handed up Wednesday by a Caddo grand jury.
Two were for people accused of second-degree murder, one was for a parish resident accused of being an accessory after-the-fact to second-degree murder, one was for an aggravated battery and two were for sexual crimes -- aggravated rape and third-degree rape -- and thus were filed under seal. The indictment for third-degree rape also was issued as a secret indictment.
Those indicted include:
- Dana Jamariyaa Combs, 23, of Shreveport, for the April 24 second-degree murder of Colvin Wayne Germany, 39, who was shot and killed in the 4100 block of Theo Street, just off Broadway, in the Mooretown neighborhood.
- Charles Dewayne Combs, 31, and Jasmine Shanta Nicole Fox, 30, both of Shreveport, were indicted for the April 4 second-degree murder of Jalecia Latoria Deray Jennings, 30, who was shot in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue and died shortly after at Ochner LSU Health hospital.
- Andrea Shantanel Mitchell, 32, of Shreveport, was charged in a separate indictment as an accessory after-the-fact to Jennings' slaying.
- Charles Dewayne Combs also is charged with second-degree battery in connection with an April 4 assault on Syncere Brown.
- Dakota Sagani Rose, 25, of Keithville, is charged under seal with aggravated rape. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center May 9.
A sealed, secret indictment also was filed for a 33-year-old man charged in connection with a third-degree rape that occurred July 11, 2020.
All except the defendant sought for the secret indictment are in custody at Caddo Correctional Center.