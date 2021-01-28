courtroom

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man and a woman arrested last year in connection with separate homicides are among four people indicted Wednesday by a Caddo grand jury.

The panel returned true bills against Devin Devonte Adams, 25, and Sharon Leann Johnson, 29, for second-degree murder. 

Adams is charged in the Nov. 4 shooting death of Oquez Allen, 31, of Coushatta. Police said the two men got into a fight at a convenience store on Youree Drive and Adams pulled out a gun and started firing. 

Johnson was arrested in October in the death of her 9-month-old son, Harlem Johnson.

Police responded to Johnson's home in the 4700 block of Hilry Huckabee III Drive in May and found the toddler suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from injuries. 

Johnson is held on a $500,000 bond. She is already facing a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, stemming from the alleged abuse of her two-year-old daughter.

Additionally, the grand jury indicted two men on sexual abuse crimes.
 
Roosevelt Horton of Shreveport, 57 at the time of his arrest in November, was charged with aggravated rape. Donovan Phillips Of Greenwood, 42, at the time of his arrest in October, was charged with first-degree rape.
 
Because to the nature of the charges, the indictments against Horton and Phillips were issued under seal.
