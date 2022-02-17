SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo grand jury indicted three men Wednesday in connection with homicides that happened in 2021, along with separate indictments for men accused of sex crimes.
Montrail Dewaun Horton, 39, of Shreveport, was charged with manslaughter in connection with the beating death of Namon Booker, 72, of Mansfield, who died Dec. 18, two weeks after he was beaten unconscious in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Carlin Tremell Cotton, 52, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 18 slaying of Cedric Cemoyne Fuller, 45, who was shot multiple times at a residence in the 4200 block of Baxter Street.
Jimmy Ray Cockerhem, 63, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 22 slaying of Gary Lee, 61, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the yard of his home on Alda Street in the MLK neighborhood. He was shot following a longtime dispute with Cockerhem.
Donald Howard Venable, 48, of Bossier City, was charged with first-degree rape. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center Sept. 29.
Brett Kirkman, 52, of Shreveport, was charged with two counts of aggravated rape, five counts of oral sexual battery and seven counts of molestation of a juvenile. He was booked into CCC Nov. 2.