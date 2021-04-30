SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish grand jury has indicted five people on homicide and related charges.
Four are charged with second-degree murder. The fifth is for failure to report a murder and assisting in it after-the-fact, according to a news release from District Attorney James Stewart's office.
Indicted are:
- Jamarzia Devon Leonard, 27, of Shreveport, in the Jan. 25 second-degree murder of Travante Tramaine Myles, 28, who was killed at a convenience store in the 4900 block of Mansfield Road.
- Ja’len Aldall Jack, 27, and Randy Neal Bedford, 23, both from Shreveport, for failure to report Myles' death and assisting in various ways after that slaying.
- Traveion Tramell Fields, 27, of Bossier City, charged with the Jan. 17 second-degree murder of Alan Wesley Jefferson and the attempted second-degree murder of Debra Douglas. Jefferson, 41, was shot in the head by Fields, his nephew, as the two were passengers in a car driven by Douglas, Fields' grandmother.
- Shuntriel Walker Marvett Johnson, 27, of Phoenix, Ariz., charged with the Jan. 4 second-degree murder of Antonio Lee Johnson, 38, who was shot several times by as the two argued and fought inside a residence on Avon Avenue in the Werner Park neighborhood.
- Mawu Demone Goodrum, 47 of Shreveport, charged with the Jan. 17 second-degree murder of Nicholas Kent Sparks and with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Sparks, 25, was shot and killed as he sat in a vehicle outside a residence in the 3800 block of Lakeshore Drive in north Shreveport.