SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four Shreveport police officers have been indicted on charges their actions caused the death of Tommie McGlothen, a mentally disturbed man who collapsed and died after a chaotic struggle with officers trying to arrest him for a burglary attempt.
The Caddo Parish grand jury on Friday charged the officers with negligent homicide and malfeasance in office, according to law-enforcement sources familiar with the case.
The names of the officers were not immediately made public.
District Attorney James Stewart, whose office presented the case to the grand jury, refused comment Friday morning, saying he would release information later in the day.
McGlothen, 44, died in April after fighting with police officers who had arrived to investigate an attempted car burglary on Eileen Lane near the west shore of Cross Lake. McGlothen, who had a history of mental problems and had two other interactions with police that day, fought officers and spit at one of them. The officers wrestled, pepper-sprayed, tasered and hit him.
After McGlothen was subdued and thrown in the back of a patrol vehicle, Fire Department paramedics who had been called to check one of the officers also checked McGlothen’s condition. McGlothen was later found unresponsive and the Fire Department then took him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
This is the second group of Shreveport police officers to be indicted this summer for using excessive force against detainees. In June, eight officers were indicted on malfeasance charges alleging they violated their duties as law-enforcement officers when they used excessive force against two men at the conclusion of a traffic chase. Those men were not seriously injured.
Six of the eight officers have pleaded not guilty and two others are awaiting arraignment.
In the case of McGlothen’s death, Caddo Coroner Todd Thoma called it “natural” but “preventable,” attributing the cause of death to a condition called excited delirium. That is a theory that is not universally accepted among legal and medical experts around the country.
The attorney for one of the officers who has been investigated said the officers’ actions were reasonable given the circumstances they were dealing with in trying to sub McGlothen.
The grand jury that heard testimony in the McGlothen case concluded last month that law officers were justified in three unrelated officer-involved shootings, two of which were fatal. The grand jury said no charges should be filed against three state troopers, two Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies and one Shreveport police officer. Two shootings, involving the deputies and state troopers, resulted in men being killed. The shooting involving the city police officer resulted in a murder suspect being wounded.