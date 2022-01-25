SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ureka Black, the Shreveport woman accused of tossing her two young children from a bridge into Cross Lake, killing one and injuring the other, was indicted for the crime on Tuesday, setting up a court battle over her mental capacity.
The Caddo Parish grand jury indicted Black, 33, for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. If convicted as charged, Black would face mandatory life in prison without parole.
Black’s mental condition will be an issue in her case. She has been evaluated by a psychiatrist and a psychologist to see if she is mentally competent to stand trial but their reports have not been filed with the court.
Prosecutors said Black’s two sons – a 10-month-old and a 5-year-old – were put in the lake along the south shore last September. A yard crew working in the area spotted the infant’s body floating in the lake and alerted authorities. The 5-year-old was found alive and floating on his back. Authorities have not disclosed how they believe he was able to stay afloat.
Black has been jailed without bond since her arrest. Her prosecution had been on hold pending the psychiatric reports, but Caddo District Attorney James Stewart said his office went ahead and presented the case to the grand jury because of time requirements to move the case forward.
“The staying of the proceedings as to her sanity does not prevent the grand jury from going forward,” Stewart said.
Black is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Caddo District Court.
Shortly after Black’s arrest, her attorney, public defender Elizabeth Gibson, asked for a mental evaluation of her client.
“There is good reason to believe that (Black) does not presently have the mental capacity to understand the proceedings and did not, at the time of the offense, have the ability to discern right from wrong,” Gibson said in a motion.
Gibson on Tuesday declined to comment further since the findings of the sanity evaluations are pending.
The psychiatrist and psychologist who evaluated Black will report to Caddo District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. whether they believe she is mentally competent to stand trial.
Authorities said they learned about what happened to the children from the older son. Black was arrested after her van was located at a rest stop in Waskom, Texas.
Black’s 5-year-old son is now living with his father, authorities said.