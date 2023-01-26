SHREVEPORT, La. - A teenager accused of being the gunman in a homicide near Tinseltown in 2021 that left one teen dead and injured more than a half-dozen other people -- was one of four people indicted Wednesday by a Caddo grand jury.
Caddo District Attorney James Stewart had already announced Rodney Tremell Lewis Jr., 16, will be prosecuted as an adult in the deadly shootout. He was transferred from juvenile court to Caddo District Court earlier this month.
The grand jury indicted Lewis on charges of second-degree murder, eight counts of attempted second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated criminal property damage.
The charges all stem from the shooting on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop that resulted in the death of 13-year-old Kelvonte Daigre and wounded eight other people that night, including three other youths ages 5, 15 and 16.
Also indicted were:
- Ricky Danthony Moore of Shreveport, 28, charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon. The charges are in connection with the June 13 shooting death of Nicholas J. Jackson, who was killed during a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Browning Street.
- Tahiron Shorad King of Shreveport, 33, charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon. The charges are in connection with the Sept. 19 shooting death of of D'Shaundre Harris, 29, who was killed following an argument in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
- Kentrell Potter, no age or address available, charged with two counts of first-degree rape. Due to the nature of the offenses, his indictment was filed under seal.