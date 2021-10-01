SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport teenager accused of killing two men and shooting at six or more other people over a 10-day violence spree this summer was one of several indicted Thursday by a Caddo grand jury.
Jhdarian Martin, 17, will be tried as an adult in the May 18 shooting death of 22-year-old Zyon Adams and in a separate indictment for the May 28 slaying of 16-year-old Carlos Daniels Jr. Martin is charged with second-degree murder in both deaths.
Indicted along with Martin in Adams' death was Tramaine Mandigo, 18. Both are also accused with attempted second-degree murder in the attacks or Rosalind McKnight and a 17-year-old victim identified only as "M.M." and for aggravated criminal damage to property.
Shreveport police allege Martin first shot and wounded Adams' girlfriend and a seven-year-old girl. Late the same day, Martin, in a stolen vehicle, allegedly shot from that vehicle into another vehicle occupied by Adams and the two other victims in front of Adams' residence on Cheatham Street. Adams died of his wounds early the following day.
On May 25, Martin is accused of firing a gun into the home of an ex-girlfriend on Kent Avenue while numerous other people were inside, and firing a weapon at her again May 27 as she walked on Rightway Avenue.
The same day, police said Martin fired a weapon at Zyon Adams’ mother as she and a friend were driving her four-year-old grandchild to school. Daniels was fatally wounded the next day on Fulton Street.
The grand jury also issued the following indictments:
- Benjamin Devonte Franklin of Shreveport, 23, for second-degree murder in connection with the June 4 slaying of Shameika D. Robison, 28.
- Charles W. Clayton of Waskom, Texas, 64, for aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile. This indictment was issued under seal.
- Parrish Lynn Bernard of Shreveport, 50, for first-degree rape. This indictment was issued under seal.
- Justin Wayne Medlin of Bossier City, 29, first-degree rape. This indictment was issued under seal.
- Jeremy Walker of Shreveport, 35, two counts of first-degree rape. This indictment was issued under seal.