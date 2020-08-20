SHREVEPORT, La - The Grand Jury of Caddo Parish returned three indictments Thursday, August 20, 2020, all dealing with sex crimes.
One indictment, State vs. Oscar Abraham Gonzalez, charges the 19-year-old Haughton man with first-degree rape. He has docket number 375292, with arraignment set for September 9, 2020.
A second indictment charges David Wilson Waters, 59, of Keithville, booked into Caddo Correctional Center May 8, 2020, with two counts, aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile. He has docket number 375533.
The third indictment charges Aaron Lee Tookes, 61, of Shreveport, booked into Caddo Correctional Center May 22, 2020, with two counts, first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile. His docket number is 375917, with arraignment set for September 15, 2020.
Due to the nature of the crimes, the indictments all were issued under seal, with no further details immediately available.