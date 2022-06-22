SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four homicide indictments are among the six returned by a Caddo Parish grand jury Wednesday.
Indicted for second-degree murder are:
- Archille Parrel Holmes Jr., 27, of Shreveport, in the Feb. 16 shooting death of Tomel Henry following a domestic argument.
- Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 18, of Shreveport, in the March 3 shooting death of Devin Dewayne Myers.
- Andre Deshun Gladney, 19, of Shreveport, in the March 7 death of Taurean Vashun Coleman at a basketball court on Wendy Lane.
- Zhane Quinn Persley, of Shreveport, in the Oct. 24, 2020, shooting death of Devacseya Doyle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Pines Road.
Additionally, Anthony Tony Thomas, 39, of Shreveport, was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape. Due to the nature of the crime, the indictment was issued under a seal. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center March 10.
The sixth indictment was a secret indictment issued under seal, with no other details available.