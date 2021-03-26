SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Grand Jury delivered a baker's dozen true bills in pending homicide and sex crimes cases.
There were seven returns for second-degree murders in the parish, one for obstruction of justice, one for aggravated criminal damage to property incorporated into a multi-offender murder indictment and five sealed indictments for sex crimes.
The indictments include the following:
- TraDavion Danthony Hughes, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 6 slaying of Eric Brownlee Jr., 22, who was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Jewella Avenue.
- Joshua James Parks, 26, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 18 slaying of Edward Lattin, 34, who was fatally shot in the 2800 block of DeSoto Street.
- Shonda Cameron Walker, 35, and Ricky Ray Rios, 43, are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 1 slaying of Travis Smiley, 37, who was shot and killed in the 3600 block of Colquitt Road.
- Jayron Tyquin Kelly, 20, Christian Allen Gandy, 19, and Torenzo Bunnery, 17, are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 29, shooting death of Terrance Washington, 20, and with aggravated criminal damage to property, 6111 Lexington Ave., on the same date.
- Desmond Lattimer Johnson, 26, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 15 slaying of Reginald Lenard Young, 52, who was shot in the 300 block of Jordan Street.
- Devoris Antonio Hardy, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 6 slaying of Jacoby Ware, 24, who was shot multiple times in the 7000 block of Pines Road.
- Derek Washinton Gore, 47, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 10 death of Jessie Gobert Jr., 54, who was shot and beaten in the 3300 block of West 70th Street.
- Gore also in charged, along with Jeffrey Randall Howell, 41, in connection with obstruction of justice in connection with actions subsequent to the Aug. 10 slaying and continuing through Aug. 18.
- Ashley Romans, no age available, is charged as accessory after-the-fact in connection with a first-degree rape.
- Jacob Farnell, no age available, is charged with first-degree rape and sexual battery.
- Orlanda Harvey, no age available, is charged with aggravated rape.
- Chad Dorsey, no age available, is charged with first-degree rape.
- Dajayzeius Kennedy, no age available, is charged with first-degree rape.
The indictments of Romans, Farnell, Harvey, Dorsey, Kennedy and Kennedy are sealed, with no further details regarding their cases available.