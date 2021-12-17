SHREVEPORT, La. -- In addition to indicting three teenagers and an adult in a rolling gun battled that killed a 13-year-old in September, the Caddo grand jury during its session this week also returned indictments of seven others in unrelated homicides.
One indictment was an amended indictment that joined the cases of three defendants, all age 21, who had previously been indicted separately. Zykeyland Lilclarence Johnson of Mansfield, and Anderito Smith Jr. and Deangelo Whitaker, both of Bossier City, are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 2 slaying of Emanual Emon King.
Johnson was charged in an indictment handed up in November in connection with the slaying of King, 19, who was shot several times in a residence on Richmond Avenue. Smith and Whitaker were indicted in connection with the King slaying in October.
Also indicted were:
- Joshua Cornell Palmer, 33, of Many, with second-degree murder in connection with the May 31 slaying of Dominique Roland, 32, who was shot several times in the 5000 block of Westwood Drive.
- Davion Deonzel Ruffin, 21, and Maakaya Simone Lee, 17 are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Aug. 7 slaying of Ty'Quarion Ge'Ray Thomas, 20, who was shot several times in the 8800 block of Coyth Lane. Davion Ruffin was separately indicted for aggravated criminal property damage in connection with what happened that day. An indictment for failure to report the commission of certain felonies was returned on L’Mykal Rashard Hicks, 19, with regard to the Thomas slaying.
- Nikolas Brown, 17, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 7 slaying of La'Derrick Dante Grant, 19, who was shot in the 6700 block of Jefferson-Paige Road.
- Gordon Williams, 55, and Clemon Hanson Sr., 58, both of Shreveport. Williams is charged with first-degree rape. Hanson is charged with aggravated rape, two counts of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles.
As KTBS reported Thursday, Ikerryunt’a Stewart, 17, Ja’Shun Smith, 16, and Christopher Davenport, 17, all of Shreveport, are charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 4 slaying of Kel'vonte Daigre and with eight counts of attempted second-degree murder on that same date.
They also all were charged with four counts of aggravated criminal property damage. All charges stem from a shooting incident on East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Tinseltown theater. The three also were separately indicted for simple criminal property damage in connection with the events of that day.
Nico Jermel Stewart, 31, who is Ikerryunt'a Stewart's uncle, is charged as an accessory after-the-fact to second-degree murder and as accessory after-the-fact in eight counts for the attempted second-degree murders and as accessory after-the-fact in four counts of aggravated criminal property damage in connection with Daigre's death.