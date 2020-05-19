SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish grand jury returned five indictments against six men Tuesday.
Wesley Harper III, 31, of Princeton, was indicted on a charge of second degree murder, in connection with the slaying of Robert Dehn. Dehn, 78, a hotel worker, was beaten during a robbery in October 2019 and died at Ochsner LSU hospital November 30, 2019.
Ladarrius Treshun Walker and Nicholas Corinthos Harris, both 20, and both from Shreveport, are charged with second degree murder in connection with the December 5, 2019 slaying of Tramell Lewis. Lewis, 18, was mortally wounded by gunfire at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Kingston Road.
Glen Arthur Brooks Jr., 54, of Shreveport, was indicted on a charge of second degree murder in connection with the January 31, 2020 slaying of Jimmy Jenkins Jr. Jenkins, 60, was beaten to death following an altercation in the 3200 block of Alabama Avenue.
Robbie Lynn Baylor, 38, of Shreveport, is charged with first degree rape, while Otis Leroy Allen, 91, a retired Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputy, is charged with aggravated rape.
Due to the nature of the offenses with which they are charged, the indictments charging Baylor and Allen were issued under seal, with no further details available.