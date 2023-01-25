CADDO PARISH, La. - The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments in its session on Wednesday. One is for a juvenile involved with a deadly shooting near Tinseltown in south Shreveport September 4, 2021.
A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court January 17, 2023 determined that prosecution of Rodney Tremell Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred to Caddo District Court.
The indictment returns by the Grand Jury charges Lewis with one count of second-degree murder, eight counts of attempted second-degree murder and four counts of aggravated criminal property damage.
The charges all stem from the shooting on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop that resulted in the death of 13-year-old Kelvonte Daigre and wounded eight other individuals that night, including three other youths ages 5, 15 and 16.
Also indicted were:
*Ricky Danthony Moore of Shreveport, 28, charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon. The charges are in connection with the June 13, 2022 killing of Nicholas J. Jackson. Jackson was shot and killed during a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Browning Street.
* Tahiron Shorad King of Shreveport, 33, charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon. The charges are in connection with the September 19, 2022 killing of D'Shaundre Harris. Harris, 29, was shot and killed following an argument in the 8900 block of Walker Road.
* Kentrell Potter, no age or address available, charged with two counts of first-degree rape. Due to the nature of the offenses, his indictment was filed under seal.