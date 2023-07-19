SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of killing a woman during an attempted carjacking is one of three people indicted Wednesday by a Caddo grand jury. The other two indictments were for rape.
Edduin Silva, 19, is charged with second-degree murder in the April 25 death of Amaya Jacobs, 35. She was found dead of multiple gunshots in her car in the middle of the road near the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Morningside Drive in the Werner Park neighborhood.
Silva was also indicted on a charge of resisting a police officer with force or violence in connection with his arrest on the murder charge.
Silva is in custody at Caddo Correction Center with bonds totaling $550,000 for the two offenses.
His indictment was returned with two aliases, Edduin Alvarez and Edduin Silvas. He is booked at CCC under the name Edduin Alvarez Silvas.
The two first-degree rape indictments were returned under seal. Due to the nature of the charges, few details were released.
In one indictment, Claude Capers, 26, of Shreveport, is named, while the other indictment charges two men, Tyrone Pickrom, 47, and Demarquis Davis, 34, both of Shreveport.
All are at CCC, with Capers booked April 19 with no bond set, and Pickrom and Davis booked June 8, also with no bond set.