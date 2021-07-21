SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport man accused in the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this year was one of four men indicted Wednesday by a Caddo Parish grand jury.
Joseph Lee Smith, 33, was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery and obstruction of justice in connection with the March 20 slaying of Mya Vimal Patel, who was shot as she played near a window of the motel her family was at in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive.
Other indictments returned by the grand jury were for murder, rape and other felonies. They include:
- Sirelderick Deon Hays, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the March 31 robbery and slaying of Xavier Lavar Griffin, 19, who was shot several times in the 2300 block of Marion Street in Queensborough.
- Michael Riley, 37, also was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the April 2 slaying of DaRon Robert Hardin Sr., 49, and the shooting of Jacqueline Lee. The two were shot multiple times in the 6200 block of Singletary Street in Mooretown. In a separate indictment, Riley also was charged with simple criminal property damage in connection with damage that same day to a motor vehicle owned by Anita Lind.
- Rustin Randall Middleton, 35, was charged with two separate counts of aggravated rape and sexual battery.
Two indictments against one defendant were filed under seal due to the nature of the charges.
All of the accused are in custody at Caddo Correctional Center.