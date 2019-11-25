SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish inmate walked away from his work release assignment Monday afternoon.
The sheriff's office said in a news release Terrance Lee Lyons, 27, of Bossier City was in jail for probation violation, simple assault, and traffic offenses. He was due to be released on Dec. 9.
Lyons was working at the parish fleet maintenance facility in the 1500 block of Monty Street.
He was last seen wearing a yellow Caddo Correctional Center shirt and pants. He is 6-feet 3 inch, 186 pounds, light skin, facial hair and has tattoos on both sides of his neck.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call Caddo Sheriff’s Office at 675-2170.