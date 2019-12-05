SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish inmate, who walked away from a work assignment in November, has been taken into custody.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release Terrance Lee Lyons, 27, who walked away from his job at a maintenance facility in the 1500 block of Monty Street on Nov. 25. was arrest just after 6 a.m. Thursday. He was only nine days shy of being released from jail after serving time for simple assault, probation violation, and motor vehicle offenses.
The sheriff's office said state Probation and Parole officers found Lyons trying to escape from a home in the 2600 block of Morningside.
Lyons was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for simple escape. His bond has been set at $5,000.