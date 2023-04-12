BENTON, La. – The Louisiana Supreme Court has assigned a Caddo district court judge to preside over the triple murder retrial of a Bossier Parish man.
The Supreme Court order, filed Monday with the Bossier Clerk of Court, names District Judge Michael A. Pitman as a judge ad hoc in Bossier Parish to oversee the trial of Robert McCoy, who faces the death penalty in the 2008 deaths of the son, mother and stepfather of his estranged wife.
The court had to reach across the river since all the judges in the 26th Judicial District of Bossier and Webster are recused from McCoy’s case. Pitman was willing to accept the assignment, the court said in its ruling.
In one of his first actions, Pitman set a hearing on the McCoy case for 10:30 a.m. May 23. A trial date is expected to be set then.
McCoy has already been convicted of the crime and sat on Louisiana’s death row for years. But the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 overturned the conviction and sentence after he successfully argued his attorney, Larry English, conceded his guilt to the jury without his approval.
McCoy testified in his own defense, saying he was innocent and that a drug trafficking ring led by law enforcement officers framed him for the killings.
English, who felt the evidence of McCoy’s guilt was overwhelming, told jurors his client was guilty in the hopes one or more would spare McCoy’s life. But McCoy was sentenced to death anyway.
Prosecutors offered to let McCoy plead guilty with a life sentence, but he rejected the plea.
The U.S. Supreme Court in its 2018 ruling said a defense attorney cannot override his client’s wish and concede guilt at trial, even if the lawyer’s aim is to save his client’s life.
On the night of the murders, McCoy had gone looking for his estranged wife, Yolanda, who was in protective custody in Texas after McCoy threatened to kill her. She had left her teenage son with her mother and stepfather so he could finish high school.
In a 911 call played to the jury, Yolanda's mother, Christine Colston Young, could be heard screaming: "She ain't here, Robert! I don't know where she is. The detectives have her." A gunshot followed and the call ended.
Prosecutors said the three victims were shot execution style at the elder couple’s home.
McCoy, whose car was seen being driven away from the scene of the murders, was arrested four days later in Idaho, where he had hitchhiked with truck drivers. He had the murder weapon with him. The victims' phone was found in the car that had been ditched shortly after the murders.