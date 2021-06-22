SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo District Court judge has ordered the City of Shreveport to pay $1.5 million to fund operations and expenses of the city marshal’s office over the past 10 years.
Furthermore, District Judge Craig Marcotte has ordered the city to fund the marshal’s operations and expenses going forward.
The amount is far less than what Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. initially asked for. In a lawsuit filed in January 2020, Caldwell said the city owed his office $9.7 million since 2008.
Caldwell said he gave the city a proposed budget every year since 2007 but the city refused to pay its part. He said the lawsuit was the last resort since the city refused to negotiate.
The Shreveport City Council met in executive session at the end of Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the court order. After the closed-door session, the council did not take any action in open session nor did any council members want to talk about the matter.
The city had claimed in a response to Caldwell’s lawsuit that it did not owe him any money and any expenses over and above what was paid for salaries and benefits were to be covered by the marshal’s discretionary fund revenues.
At issue was whether the city was “mandated” to pay necessary operating expenses.
Marcotte used auditors’ reports and not personal accounting figures to arrive at the payment amount. A portion of what he subtracted was operation and maintenance of the marshal’s fleet.
The judge said the city is only required to cover expenses related to the vehicle Caldwell drives. The other 27 are not mandatory expenses that are to be borne by the city, he said.